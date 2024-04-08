Iran bombs Israel or Iran bombs USA targets !! = 130$ - 150$- 200$ a barrel of OIL Prediction

to Watch full episode go here - https://rumble.com/v4nohee-mike-in-the-night-e554-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins.html





In the provided excerpt, Mike Martins discusses a prediction made by Digital Morpheus during an episode of "Mike in the Night." Digital Morpheus predicts that a potential conflict between Iran and Israel could escalate into a larger conflict, possibly sparking World War III. Specifically, the prediction involves Iran bombing Israel, leading to potential retaliatory strikes by Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities or US targets. This scenario could then require a response from the United States.





Additionally, Mike Martins mentions the potential impact of such a conflict on oil prices. He suggests that if such tensions escalate, it could lead to a significant increase in oil prices, possibly reaching $130 to $200 per barrel. This increase in oil prices could have widespread economic consequences, affecting consumers globally.





Overall, Mike Martins discusses the potential geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, the possibility of broader conflict, and the potential economic impacts, particularly on oil prices.





