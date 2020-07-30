Consciousness: Hatred Corrodes, Love Heals & Empowers; Golden Ratio & Reality w/ Phil & Max (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/F3_6W6Y0MAs
Scientists Phil & Max rejoin the show to discuss the science of consciousness and reality. We discuss todays world and how our negative thoughts can corrode reality while love can build and empower. Could focused negative thoughts be creating the problems we are experiencing? Could we turn our problems around with focused love and positive actions and thoughts? Current science says YES. Max and Phil explains how this works and what the cutting edge science says about the reality of our world. This conversation challenges the ideas that science is not spiritual and spirituality is not science.
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