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#656: 1991 (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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The world changed abruptly in the early 1990s when the Soviet Union collapsed seemingly overnight, and the American Empire moved into a new era of dominance. Culturally, the music was fantastic, and things were good, but starting to change for the worse with the push of gangster rap, the emergence of global terrorism, and the deregulation of industries.


The Gulf War kicked off during the first days of 1991 and has never stopped. George H.W. Bush wrapped up loose ends with the murder of Danny Cassolero by his Enterprise group, then ignored the ending of the Franklin Scandal he helped to create to take out Reagan.


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Keywords
musicculturegulf warsoviet union1991charlie robinson
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