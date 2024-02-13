Create New Account
Topic of the Week 2/13/2024: Is Esther Ghey A Crisis Actor?
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 14 hours ago

The UK and US media first broke the story of Brianna Ghey, a young man who decided to pose as a woman, being attacked by two others , allegedly for being a transgender, so they say. But, based on Esther Ghey's speeches in front of cameras at vigils, I must ask if she is genuine or a crisis actor hired to play a part, and if there ever really was a "Brianna Ghey". 

Keywords
mainstream mediacrisis actorsagendasactingroleplaying

