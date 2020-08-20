Coronafraudus Casedemic Parasitico : The Crowhouse (Banned Instantly by YouTube)

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We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/we-have-a-casedemic-not-an-epidemic/
Scott Morrison Expects a Successful Coronavirus Vaccine Would be Mandatory in Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/scott-morrison-expects-a-successful-coronavirus-vaccine-would-be-mandatory-in-australia/ar-BB187Fco?ocid=msedgntp
This is What Makes #DictatorDan so Dangerous:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNwfhllnZX8
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
JABS exposed. We've been right all along! But it's a conspiracy right?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiRtUvknTlo
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOsT1UNHRaom/