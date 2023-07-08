10 10 till we do it again! (please share & visit my channel)

PLEASE focus love/light & good intention on Abydos & the Temple of SetiTo support my work is SIMPLE, just share it! no money wanted, no books/T-shirts/cups etc being SOLD, just support me by sharing, Thank you.

I would rather be & seek to be a man of the world than a SLAVE to my "country"

You/We/I are source consciousness on a soul journey have a spiritual experience in a carbon based avatar in the 3d on planet Earth, ANYTHING else is either what You/We/I do whilst here, ego or how other perceive us!

share this, https://www.bitchute.com/video/bNvh0ViGemXd/

Sam at the https://crabandwinklefreedomhub.org.uk/

Lore/law, https://rumble.com/v2bfsp4-ll-info-re-census-forms-2023.html

watch this and open your eyes.https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGNKX8qTOflY/

We all stand on the shoulders of giants, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2zfExDSTs3eZ/

Dead men's secrets, A MUST WATCH. https://www.bitchute.com/video/i3znb8OugSNA/

try this, a musical treat, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WoMIg65gnE

Gunther Geronimo Atlas Castaneda has published this based on words and messages I have shared on my channel, I appreciate it, thank you,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zYXYikdGUBoK/

My E-mail, [email protected],

My original Bitchute channel,

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67khUdV6ccrv/

Me on MeWe,

https://mewe.com/i/truth_ofspirit

the group I run on MeWe,

https://mewe.com/group/5b41ebb5a5f4e51fe892354

Royal Raymond Rife,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rd2Ss0YXfRs2/

Knowler Farm, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Stelling-Minnis-Knowler-Farm/1778869682335756

Dave Tommo and his music.

https://www.youtube.com/@davetommo1270

This is so important, please watch and share,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNZfHp0GT0gZ/

DEEP but well worth the time

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Br425KMVy8Oc/

Spend some time this this channel,

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JFspbLSYbzoJ/

A good friends holistic website,

https://lozzswellnessstore.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR1XUpIq2ix_QeWXx923997o3CI9IIydXdQy8T5EouM-CtRpBgOYHB6jqL4

Wayne & Josh, great food from 2 lovely fellas,

https://www.facebook.com/burgerboxkent

This is a personal and much loved friend, please look and share where you see fit, thank you

https://www.avoyageofselfdiscovery.com/

(A very good friend, please share

https://www.facebook.com/JetWashingSolutionsKent/videos/1374235196265880

“Once you have done a man a service, what more would you have? Is it not enough to have obeyed the laws of your own nature, without expecting to be paid for it? That is like the eye demanding a reward for seeing, or the feet for walking. It is for that very purpose that they exist; and they have their due in doing what they were created to do. Similarly; man is born for deeds of kindness; and when he has done a kindly action, or otherwise served the common welfare, he has done what he was made for, and has received his quittance.” – Marcus Aurelius