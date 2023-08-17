Prophetic Insights: Hawaii Dreams and Obama, A Pfizer Connect the Dots, and Ties to Scientology

Amanda shares a jam-packed Word from the Lord and dreams about Hawaii. Revelations come to light regarding Pfizer and its backward meaning as well as the Church of Scientology’s ties to the OceanGate sub and Church Hill Downs. Amanda urges everyone to pray about Twitter’s change to ‘X,’ that it isn’t meant as a brand and she tells us to keep an eye on Pennsylvania. Tune in today, Aug. 16th @6pm EDT.

