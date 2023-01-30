https://gettr.com/post/p26pu2m2610

1/28//2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: Our fellow fighters are not deterred by the Monterey Park shooting incident that took place in California on the Lunar New Year’s Eve. On the contrary, they feel it is even more necessary to protest in the streets and let everyone know that the CCP cannot represent the Chinese people!

1/28/2023 对邪恶说不第70天：战友们没有被大年三十发生在加州的华人枪击事件吓倒，反而觉得更有必要走上街头抗议、让所有的人知道中共不能代表中国人！

