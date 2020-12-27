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UK government wants 'the majority of people' to be vaccinated by spring
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38 views • December 27, 2020
The UK government would like all people, or at least the majority of citizens, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 "by the beginning of spring," according to Reading University's Henley Business School Professor Rajneesh Narula.
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