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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 22, 2022
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121 views • March 22, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 22, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY3MBGylysTu/
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https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-22-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 22, 2022
Posted on March 21, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 22 March 2022
Compiled Tues. 22 March 2022 12:02 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Q Has It All.
Checkmate!!!
…JF Kennedy Jr, VP of the Restored Republic
How in the world do we go in just over one year, from the absolute best economy the US has ever had to the highest inflation in nearly 50 years? Two words: Joe Biden.
…President Donald Trump
“Facing Wondrous Opportunities Tied to Difficult Adversities”
February 6, 2022- #4821 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note:
According to Putin Tues. 22 March is the Red Letter Day for the GCR.
100+ nations have global agreements called ‘Project Sandman’ to drop and end dominance of U.S. dollar and petrodollar.
As of Fri. 18 March at 6pm EST the fiat US Dollar was no longer being used in International Trade.
US elections on November 3, 2020 were won by President Donald Trump in all 50 states.
On January 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon the United States was taken over by a military government led by Secretary of Military General Christopher Miller and Commander-in-Chief, the lawfully elected President Donald Trump.
The role of the fake Joe Biden was being played by three different actors. His entire “crew” was a cast selected by President Trump’s team.
The White House and Capitol and all federal buildings in Washington have been empty and closed as of January 20, 2021.
President Vladimir Putin was currently shattering the last remnants of the New World Order in an operation called Z.
Putin and Trump were allies and collaborators.
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the US Army is President Trump!
The new global Alliance of White Hats controls the situation of the entire planet.
We were witnessing the most incredible movie in the history of mankind.
We have another clean up – Taiwan. There, the work will be done by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and this operation will begin at any moment.
On Mon. 21 March former US Attorney General William Barr said that, “Biden lied to the American people about his son Hunter’s emails,” about the same time Biden announced to the press, “There is gonna be a New World Order out there and we’ve got to lead it.”
NASA Insider “We Lied About Everything” – The International Space Program Exposed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOEpzmVFdzI
The White Hats who were fighting Globalism and the New World Order were headed by Q (JFK Jr.),President and Melania Trump (Q+), China’s Xi Jinping (who, with help of the White Hats, was ousting the Chinese Communist Party), Russia’s Putin (who, with the help of the White Hats was ousting the Russian Communist Party), Ben Salman of Saudia Arabia, Modi of India, Jong of North Korea, Bolsonaro of Brazil and Orban of Hungary.
Global Currency Reset:
Mon. 21 March MarkZ: “My bond folks are convinced we will see full funding in the next 48 hours starting this morning. I only have two bond people still talking…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY3MBGylysTu/
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
________________
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-22-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 22, 2022
Posted on March 21, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 22 March 2022
Compiled Tues. 22 March 2022 12:02 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Q Has It All.
Checkmate!!!
…JF Kennedy Jr, VP of the Restored Republic
How in the world do we go in just over one year, from the absolute best economy the US has ever had to the highest inflation in nearly 50 years? Two words: Joe Biden.
…President Donald Trump
“Facing Wondrous Opportunities Tied to Difficult Adversities”
February 6, 2022- #4821 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note:
According to Putin Tues. 22 March is the Red Letter Day for the GCR.
100+ nations have global agreements called ‘Project Sandman’ to drop and end dominance of U.S. dollar and petrodollar.
As of Fri. 18 March at 6pm EST the fiat US Dollar was no longer being used in International Trade.
US elections on November 3, 2020 were won by President Donald Trump in all 50 states.
On January 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon the United States was taken over by a military government led by Secretary of Military General Christopher Miller and Commander-in-Chief, the lawfully elected President Donald Trump.
The role of the fake Joe Biden was being played by three different actors. His entire “crew” was a cast selected by President Trump’s team.
The White House and Capitol and all federal buildings in Washington have been empty and closed as of January 20, 2021.
President Vladimir Putin was currently shattering the last remnants of the New World Order in an operation called Z.
Putin and Trump were allies and collaborators.
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the US Army is President Trump!
The new global Alliance of White Hats controls the situation of the entire planet.
We were witnessing the most incredible movie in the history of mankind.
We have another clean up – Taiwan. There, the work will be done by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and this operation will begin at any moment.
On Mon. 21 March former US Attorney General William Barr said that, “Biden lied to the American people about his son Hunter’s emails,” about the same time Biden announced to the press, “There is gonna be a New World Order out there and we’ve got to lead it.”
NASA Insider “We Lied About Everything” – The International Space Program Exposed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOEpzmVFdzI
The White Hats who were fighting Globalism and the New World Order were headed by Q (JFK Jr.),President and Melania Trump (Q+), China’s Xi Jinping (who, with help of the White Hats, was ousting the Chinese Communist Party), Russia’s Putin (who, with the help of the White Hats was ousting the Russian Communist Party), Ben Salman of Saudia Arabia, Modi of India, Jong of North Korea, Bolsonaro of Brazil and Orban of Hungary.
Global Currency Reset:
Mon. 21 March MarkZ: “My bond folks are convinced we will see full funding in the next 48 hours starting this morning. I only have two bond people still talking…
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