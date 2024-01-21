BOMBSHELL new Hunter Biden laptop details are BIG TROUBLE for President Biden _ Redacted News

The Department of Justice has confirmed that the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic and they knew it all along. This comes from new filings from Special counsel David Weiss’ office. They show that the younger Biden declared that he was not a drug addict on a federal form in order to buy gun but on the same day, he took photos of “crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his phone.” The day after all the gun buying and drug photographing, he met a drug dealer named Mookie behind a sports stadium to buy drugs. The day after that, he texted his girlfriend that he had slept in his car “smoking crack.” So will the Biden administration apologize for calling this Russian disinformation? And will the FBI explain why they lied to Twitter and Facebook about the laptop story in 2020 when they had the laptop since 2019?

