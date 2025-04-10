The Remnant Shall Not be Moved! - Beyond the Veil

Dustin over at "Beyond the Veil" has eyes that see, and ears that hear!

He posted this video a couple of days ago, and I wanted to share it with you





NOW is the time to draw near to the Father, and the Son!

While I will never give up fighting, I know that I only win if

my Father is by my side fighting with me!





Put your trust in Him...

He has got this!





Check out "Beyond the Veil" on YouTube

and give the video a "like" while you are there!

And SHARE it!





original video: The Dragon’s Flood & the Reign of Christ: Trump, Unicorns, Orphans, & the Rise of the False Kingdom"





https://youtu.be/7Lc-bUl-erU