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Don't Tread on Me- Leftists Demand you Swallow their World View-- Just LEAVE ME ALONE
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161 views • January 19, 2021
The left is like a nosy neighbor demanding that you acquiesce to all their wishes in order to live in peace rather than just leaving you alone, which is what most libertarians and conservatives want for their lives. They continually hammer and hammer and hammer away, insisting that you adopt their poisonous worldview, and they scream when Anyone dare oppose their attempt to dominate. Nevertheless, we must start engaging against their attempts to enforce their radical ideas with our own, lest they tread too far and it end in hot civil war, something which would be good for no one.
#DontTreadonMe #peace #CultureWar
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#DontTreadonMe #peace #CultureWar
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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