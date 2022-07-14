Bookkeeping Course - Taxable Payments Annual Reporting System (TPAR) - On The Money Business Academy

Reporting of payments made to contractors via the ATO Taxable Payments Annual Reporting system (TPAR) is a fairly recent development. More and more industries are being required to report. In this video, you will learn all about what TPAR is, whether it applies to your business and how to meet your lodgement obligations.

We provide business owners, bookkeepers, accountants, and decision-makers with relevant content about compliance and accounting basics to support their ability to grow and manage their business successfully and avoid common pitfalls that can cost the business money and lead to sleepless nights.

If you haven't already subscribed to our channel, click on the subscribe button and stay tuned for the latest content.

READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE: What you need to know about TPAR

ATO LINK: Taxable payments annual report

VISIT OUR WEBSITE:

https://www.otmbookkeeping.com.au/



CONNECT WITH ON THE MONEY BOOKKEEPING:

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/on-the-money-bookkeeping

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otm_bookkeeping/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnTheMoneyBookkeeping/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/otmbookkeeping



CONTACT US AT: 1300 767 180

VISIT US: Level 28, 818 Whitehorse Road Box Hill VIC 3128

CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTU5H4J2azsJoSvhkAOXTsD-gpWiOVsdw





STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/