Bookkeeping Course - Taxable Payments Annual Reporting System (TPAR) - On The Money Business Academy

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Reporting of payments made to contractors via the ATO Taxable Payments Annual Reporting system (TPAR) is a fairly recent development. More and more industries are being required to report. In this video, you will learn all about what TPAR is, whether it applies to your business and how to meet your lodgement obligations.
We provide business owners, bookkeepers, accountants, and decision-makers with relevant content about compliance and accounting basics to support their ability to grow and manage their business successfully and avoid common pitfalls that can cost the business money and lead to sleepless nights.
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READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE: What you need to know about TPAR
ATO LINK: Taxable payments annual report
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STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/