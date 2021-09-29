© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Is Simple Biblically and Guranteeded Through Faith In Biblical Dietary Laws...
Follow
0
Share
Report
228 views • September 29, 2021
People will spend more time online looking for the new health silver bullet more than anything other than pornography. The reason is simple: Marketing... With proper marketing, you can get up to the placebo effect in effectiveness. This is fundamentally flawed. for one we don't have enough time to focus on only our health. We have to leave some time to search for pornography. The two searches are related as one is only necessary because we don't heave our health and success to get as much sex as we want. To fix this we need a paradigm shift off germ theory and onto the reality that illness is from sin. So the next time you see commercial promoting health through sin avoidance then you have got something from God...
Keywords
demonsdevilbiblical truthdispensationalismmillenniumfake religionexegesispagan worshipthe false prophetbeelzebubtemple of god1000 year reign with christthe deceiverdemon namesworship of godprove the biblefake news churches synagogues1440000one hundred and forty four thousandbible scholarshistory of churchpagan christiansholy namessatan bound 1000 yearshe lawless one
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.