Health Is Simple Biblically and Guranteeded Through Faith In Biblical Dietary Laws...

People will spend more time online looking for the new health silver bullet more than anything other than pornography. The reason is simple: Marketing... With proper marketing, you can get up to the placebo effect in effectiveness. This is fundamentally flawed. for one we don't have enough time to focus on only our health. We have to leave some time to search for pornography. The two searches are related as one is only necessary because we don't heave our health and success to get as much sex as we want. To fix this we need a paradigm shift off germ theory and onto the reality that illness is from sin. So the next time you see commercial promoting health through sin avoidance then you have got something from God...