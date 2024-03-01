How the Zionist Lobby Controls the Trolls in Western Media from the Inside

From the ranks of the Israeli occupation intelligence services straight into the redaction of The New York Times, how the Zionist lobby controls the Western media from the inside.
◾️American political commentator and media host Krystal Ball criticises the American media's handling of the New York Times investigation, which she perceives as perpetuating Israeli propaganda without proper sourcing. Ball questions why the Times included false information about rape, Baghdad babies, and a baby in an oven without credible sources, especially given that it was written by a former member of an IDF intelligence unit posing as a journalist.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.