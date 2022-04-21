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US Entrepreneur Leaves Ukraine, Unravels Russia's Talking Points | Roman Skaskiw
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Roman Skaskiw, a US veteran and entrepreneur who previously lived in Ukraine for a decade, cuts through the confusion about the war in Ukraine and explains that Russia was a threat to it long before NATO membership was on the table.
Outback Goldfields (TSX-V: OZ) (FSE: S600) (OTCQB: OZBKF) has completed the initial phase of exploration at the Yeungroon property in the historic Victorian Goldfields region. In our weekly sponsor segment, CEO Chris Donaldson explains that the firm has begun some initial drilling and is looking to expand the project before they begin diamond drilling.
Show Notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/us-entrepreneur-leaves-ukraine-unravels-russias-talking-points/
Outback Goldfields (TSX-V: OZ) (FSE: S600) (OTCQB: OZBKF) has completed the initial phase of exploration at the Yeungroon property in the historic Victorian Goldfields region. In our weekly sponsor segment, CEO Chris Donaldson explains that the firm has begun some initial drilling and is looking to expand the project before they begin diamond drilling.
Show Notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/us-entrepreneur-leaves-ukraine-unravels-russias-talking-points/
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