Sabbaths & Feast days found in scripture after the death & resurrection

Part 2 of how 'Moses calendar is found hidden in the book of Acts'. An in-depth study of the chronological evidences, how this unique calendar was kept by the first church (not Jews) in the Gospels & book of Acts after the death & resurrection. In this study, we look at how Messiah's '3 days and 3 nights' is the exact selfsame days as the Exodus. This shocking KJV discovery uncovers the false history of Christianity and Judaism, how both have followed a false Christ that has NEVER kept the biblical calendar of Moses, Messiah or the Apostles. Please take time to download and print (if you can) the calendar pdf and e-book one, and come along for the journey as we exegete the scriptures for the true Hebrew calendar found hidden in the Gospels and the book of Acts. From this information, we can learn when the coming plagues and judgments will occur, by that which has been written and concealed in the old (O.T.)

Warning: There will be NO safety in false calendar in these last days!

TQC e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

TQC 3.7: The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3







