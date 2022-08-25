Prophetic Message: The LORD Roars His Judgment!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-roars-his-judgment/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD says, "Man left to itself will quickly become extinct. It is only My restraining force that keeps it from doing so.

It is My Spirit upon the earth that holds things back for a time. But when that restraining hand is gone, and the light removed, complete darkness will come. With this darkness, My Wrath will fall.""