IDF says it’ll hit underground drone factory in ‘civilian population center’
Israel rarely gives such detailed info before strikes.
Adding:
❗️Houthis launch ANOTHER ballistic missile at Israel
Air raid alerts blaring
IDF says it’s 'working to intercept threat'
Right as reports from Beirut that Israeli strikes underway
❗️Houthi missile DESTROYED by Israeli interceptor
Adding:❗️FIRST PHOTOS of Beirut bombings emerge
Entire civilian apartment blocks obliterated
IDF says Hezbollah hid drone factories underneath
Adding: Israeli military EXPANDS evacuation order to Ain Qana village in southern Lebanon
New order issued as bombs rain down on Beirut.
Israel tells US it WON’T strike Iran unless talks fail – Axios
BUT: Israel currently bombing Beirut during ceasefire. Shown time after time, shouldn't be trusted!