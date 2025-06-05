IDF says it’ll hit underground drone factory in ‘civilian population center’

32 views • 1 day ago

BUT: Israel currently bombing Beirut during ceasefire. Shown time after time, shouldn't be trusted!

New order issued as bombs rain down on Beirut.

Right as reports from Beirut that Israeli strikes underway

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.