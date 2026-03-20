Escaping From New York

Kathy Hochul begged wealthy ex-New Yorkers who fled the state to come back to support her social programs.

She calls taxpayers “captives to our state”.

Maybe she should have built a wall to keep them in.

Come back so you can pay more taxes — that isn’t going to cut it.

When you treat your most productive citizens like captives, don’t be surprised when they have finally had enough and make a break for it.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (19 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391225016112