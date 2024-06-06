© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seeking God’s Wisdom, Taking Down MS-13, Advice To Trump
* Nayib Bukele is the 43rd President of El Salvador.
* He was re-elected in February 2024 with 85% of the vote.
* He saved El Salvador.
* He may have the blueprint for saving the world.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 June 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-interview-bukele
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1798520181112664531