Seeking God’s Wisdom, Taking Down MS-13, Advice To Trump

* Nayib Bukele is the 43rd President of El Salvador.

* He was re-elected in February 2024 with 85% of the vote.

* He saved El Salvador.

* He may have the blueprint for saving the world.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 June 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-interview-bukele

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1798520181112664531