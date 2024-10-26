Sabbath worship services: God’s wrath will destroy the wicked

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. He can be reached at [email protected].





An excellent sermon from pastor Craig on God’s 7 last plagues in Revelation 16, which represent God’s wrath on the wicked who will have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship which goes against God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11.





God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment identifies God as the Creator Who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]