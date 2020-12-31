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Wreckage of the Past - Cigar Box Guitar Blues
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40 views • December 31, 2020
Just a little jam on my cigar box guitar remembering how crappy 2020 was. Hopefully 2021 will be better but who knows.
This was also a test to see how well my cigar box guitar pairs with amp simulators. For this song I used bias fx stacked with guitar rig 6 to beef up the ratty pickups on this guitar. I ended up losing half the recording because the pickup shorts out if you accidentally bump the knob. Probably need to rewire everything eventually to avoid pops and clicks and no audio.
Thanks for listening :-) Happy 2021
This was also a test to see how well my cigar box guitar pairs with amp simulators. For this song I used bias fx stacked with guitar rig 6 to beef up the ratty pickups on this guitar. I ended up losing half the recording because the pickup shorts out if you accidentally bump the knob. Probably need to rewire everything eventually to avoid pops and clicks and no audio.
Thanks for listening :-) Happy 2021
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