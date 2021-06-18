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Critical Race Theory Is White Genocide! Mr. Jesse Lee Peterson Equates Critical Race Theory With The White Genocide Taking Place In South Africa!
NoPcBsNews.Com
NoPcBsNews.Com
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32 views • June 18, 2021
Short 4 Minute Video Exposing The Evil Of Critical Race Theory And How To Combat It! A MUST WATCH VIDEO!

FULL VIDEO INTERVIEW LINK BELOW: The Real Truth Behind Racial White Supremacy Exposed Jun 17, 2021 On The Alex Jones Show!
Alex Jones, Jesse Lee Peterson and Larry Pinkney break down the ugly truth behind real racism in America today. GO TO THE 5 MINUTE AND 40 SECOND MARK (this segment is the video you are watching) AND LISTEN TO MR. PETERSON'S ASSESSMENT OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN AMERICA. HE UNFORTUNATELY POINTS OUT THE MAJORITY OF BLACK FOLKS ARE BUYING INTO THE CRITICAL RACE THEORY THAT'S BEING PROMOTED BY THE DEMOCRATS AND MSM!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cbb99b63f23e137da48592

How To Combat Critical Race Theory in Your Community Toolkit!
An A-to-Z Guide On How To Stop Critical Race Theory And Reclaim Your Community And Schools! Click Here!
https://illinoisfamily.org/education/toolkit-combatting-crt-in-your-community/

Critical Race Theory And The Ten Stages Of Genocide! Click Here!
https://nopcbsnews.com/critical-race-theory-and-the-ten-stages-of-genocide-

Random Black on White Attacks Surge Amid 'Critical Race Theory' Push! Hours Upon Hours Of Video Proof - Click Here!
https://nopcbsnews.com/random-black-on-white-attacks-surge-amid-critical-race-theory-push
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whitesouthgenocideafricatheory
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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