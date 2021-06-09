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2021 MAY 22 Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier confirms that All vaccinated people will die within 2 yrs.ia
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1084 views • June 09, 2021
French with English Subtitles hard Copied.
All vaccinated people will die within 2 years.
Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world's leading virologist stated bluntly: "There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated. We must be prepared to cremate the bodies." The scientific genius backed up the claims of other eminent virologists after studying the ingredients of the vaccine. "They will all die from antibody-dependent enhancement. That is all that can be said."
Original Source: https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/1938
All vaccinated people will die within 2 years.
Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world's leading virologist stated bluntly: "There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated. We must be prepared to cremate the bodies." The scientific genius backed up the claims of other eminent virologists after studying the ingredients of the vaccine. "They will all die from antibody-dependent enhancement. That is all that can be said."
Original Source: https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/1938
Keywords
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