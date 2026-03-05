BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - March 5 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
183 views • 2 days ago

March 5, 2026

rt.com


Israel bombs Beirut and orders Lebanese citizens in the south to leave their lands as the IDF kills three and wounds six more in the nation's capital. We report from ground zero. Iranians flooding the streets of Tehran as nearly 8 hundred people are reportedly killed in Iran amid the joint US-Israel onslaught. That's as the US boasts how it bombed the country in the middle of negotiations. As Tehran strikes back across the region, we take a look at how the US-Israeli war on Iran has shattered the warming relations between its neighbors in the Gulf.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

iranrussiawarukrainert
