BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia is Destroying the Ukrainian Army US Spent 8 Years Building
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10273 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
664 views • May 09, 2022
The US and its allies spent 8 years building up the military Ukraine had at the beginning of Russian military operations in February 2022. This is the military Ukraine had that lost the cities of Kherson and Mariupol, and failed to prevent Russian forces now from shaping the battlefield in Donbas creating the conditions for Ukrainian forces there to be cut off, encircled, and systematically destroyed.

After 8 years - this was the best the US and its allies could do to prepare Ukraine. Despite the urgent flood of weapons and money into Ukraine now along with remedial training programs - nothing now can be done better or quicker than over the past 8 years - Russia is removing Ukrainian combat capabilities off the battlefield faster than Ukraine and its allies can replace or regenerate it.

The full update this clip is from can be found here: https://youtu.be/FFnaxDnSIuQ

References:

US Department of Defense - Defense Officials Hold Media Brief on the Training of Ukrainian Military May 4, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri...
US DoD - DOD Leaders Say Training Ukrainian Forces Is Paying Dividends May 4, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Sto...
Wall Street Journal - Russian Missiles Strike Ukrainian Military Training Base Near Polish Border:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-...
Rybar - on endless and increasingly desperate Ukrainian mobilization (in Russian):
https://t.me/rybar/32054

Mirrored - The New Atlas
Keywords
russiaukraineus training
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy