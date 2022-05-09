Russia is Destroying the Ukrainian Army US Spent 8 Years Building

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After 8 years - this was the best the US and its allies could do to prepare Ukraine. Despite the urgent flood of weapons and money into Ukraine now along with remedial training programs - nothing now can be done better or quicker than over the past 8 years - Russia is removing Ukrainian combat capabilities off the battlefield faster than Ukraine and its allies can replace or regenerate it.
The full update this clip is from can be found here: https://youtu.be/FFnaxDnSIuQ
References:
US Department of Defense - Defense Officials Hold Media Brief on the Training of Ukrainian Military May 4, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri...
US DoD - DOD Leaders Say Training Ukrainian Forces Is Paying Dividends May 4, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Sto...
Wall Street Journal - Russian Missiles Strike Ukrainian Military Training Base Near Polish Border:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-...
Rybar - on endless and increasingly desperate Ukrainian mobilization (in Russian):
https://t.me/rybar/32054
Mirrored - The New Atlas