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Steven D Kelley, August 11th, 2022, Arms Racing Big Farces, Trump´s declassified Binder is now re-classified by FBI´s Mafia.
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
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77 views • August 14, 2022

Steven D Kelley  #Occupythegetty. 

https://truthcats.com/group/occupythegetty

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

 Steven D Kelley [email protected] 

The Steven D Kelley interactive radio show, Thursdays 6PM West Pacific / 9PM East Atlantic

https://www.truthcatradio.com / https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage / https://childrenunderthegetty.com 

Los Angeles, California  Skype: Steven.D.Kelley, Anaheim, California, the one for the Radio Show

Dear People,

Trust you´re fine.  Your attention, please share:

Underneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California, USA ia network of tunnels and underground bunkers, former CIA/NSA contractor Steven D. Kelley informs us about The Getty and USA government control Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). These bases are connected to each other by a systems of trains that use Magnetic Levitation and vacuum technology to reach very high speeds. Along with other functions, the Getty serves as a hub of child trafficking.

Steven D. Kelley has launched a mission to #OCCUPYTHEGETTY and gain access to these underground areas. 

Join Steven Live every Thursday night on Truth Cat Radio https://www.truthcatradio.com

The Steven D Kelley show or interactive radio show, connect to him vía skype before the show, ask him to join the show, mute and be so kind to wait to be called upon to speak. Thank you.

Skype: Steven.D.Kelley Anaheim, California, the one for the Radio Show, i.e.

Steve is 100% listener supported. New PayPal [email protected] (friends or family). Thank you. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley

Jean Paul Getty Bunker Builder   Dic. 14, 2017. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5ZAtvTTdG0

#OCCUPYTHEGETTY  SDK, A bigger picture. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thb47zhDFAM.  TCR#856 STEVEN D KELLEY AUG 27 2020 

Carlos Slim cement undergrounds     June 7, 2018       https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyhP31rnldM

Cavers, Gold, and Water Jul 8, 2022 TCR#980 STEVEN D KELLEY #423 JULY 8 2022  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfWg9Bo9Xz0

Crimea, the balance of power, and genocide. Jun 10, 2022 TCR#976 STEVEN D KELLEY #419 JUNE 9 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbXm2pmXl9o

Steven D. Kelley - Underground City at the Getty Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOnIzawFmiI  Mar 2, 2013  Whistleblower Steven D. Kelley talks about his first hand experience in the Firearm and Optic R&D industry and how it lead him to deep place underground figuratively and literally. His presentation Steven also shares an in depth-look at the underground base at the Getty Museum.

UK Induction of the Getty Center by the British Crown Underground 

This is the first part of Steven's, Nikola Tesla Series presentation, made several years ago. They're located at the bottom of the list of videos at Steven's original YouTube Channel, “Steve Kelley”.  Here is the first one, 1 of 10: https://youtu.be/6r7BqvYi5_s

It's July 10th, "Nikola Tesla Day", celebrated for his BD, born in 1856.

Here are all of the videos in the Nikola Tesla Series:  Steven D Kelley, Nikola Tesla #1 of 10 - https://youtu.be/6r7BqvYi5_s

Steven D Kelley, Nikola Tesla #2 of 10 - https://youtu.be/HJ38U1vFZSo

Steven D Kelley, Nikola Tesla #3 of 10 - https://youtu.be/PmoouXf_-MI


Keywords
ukthegettystevenoccupykelleygordondsirjean paul
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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