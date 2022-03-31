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EXCLUSIVE Interveiw with Ukrainian on the Ground, Zelensky Leads Ukraine to Slaughter
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216 views • March 31, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
War produces tragedy and misfortune for many, and along with it comes propaganda and lies. On Wednesday, the Stew Peters Show welcomed refugee Eric Lujan, who fled from L’viv, Ukraine, after surviving missile strikes close to his home, and the destruction caused by the invasion. Lujan detailed his 3-year-old daughter’s reaction to helicopters flying overhead, their escape to Spain, and credible reports of mass Ukrainian casualties as Russia competes their conquest.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2vmv-exclusive-interview-with-ukrainian-on-the-ground-zelensky-leads-ukraine-to-.html
War produces tragedy and misfortune for many, and along with it comes propaganda and lies. On Wednesday, the Stew Peters Show welcomed refugee Eric Lujan, who fled from L’viv, Ukraine, after surviving missile strikes close to his home, and the destruction caused by the invasion. Lujan detailed his 3-year-old daughter’s reaction to helicopters flying overhead, their escape to Spain, and credible reports of mass Ukrainian casualties as Russia competes their conquest.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2vmv-exclusive-interview-with-ukrainian-on-the-ground-zelensky-leads-ukraine-to-.html
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