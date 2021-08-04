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Banned Video Archive: US Commander Matthew Lohmeier Speak Out and Fired [04.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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284 views • August 04, 2021
Note: Hear what Matthew Lohmeier tells about the soldier oath, who to prortect, domestic and abroad...

Patrick Bet-David sits down with United Air Force pilot Matthew Lohmeier. In this interview they talk about ideologies that are infecting the military, how politics is effecting the way the military runs and how wokeism is having an impact. Let Matthew Lohmeier know your thoughts on the interview here: https://bit.ly/3hytK65

Check out his books here:
- Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military: https://amzn.to/3kgFQmk

Recommended video:
- Why Is Karl Marx So Popular In Universities?: https://youtu.be/wWCYQ0SGAb4
- Is America About to Become an Anarchy? - Michael Malice: https://youtu.be/QSNLF3F7mlI

About guest:
Matthew Lohmeier is a 2006 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. He began his active-duty military career as a pilot, flying over 1,200 hours in the T-38 as an instructor pilot followed by the F-15C.

After flying, he cross-trained into space operations and gained expertise in space-based missile warning.

In October 2020, he transferred into the United States Space Force. He has two master's degrees-a master in military operational art and science, and a master of philosophy in military strategy.

Currently, he is a lieutenant colonel in command of a space-based missile warning squadron in Colorado, where he lives with his wife and children.

Original title: The United States Military Is Speaking Out and You Need to Hear

Full interview link:
Has The Military Gone WOKE? - Space Force Commander Opens Up
110,474 views Jul 14, 2021
Valuetainment - 3.07M subscribers
https://youtu.be/vTRSom1Ssgs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ

Banned Video Archive
15929 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GItYpr0A8o76/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy