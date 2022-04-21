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4-21-2022 We are getting so close....
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Episode 47
Things continue to not make sense. The world is upside down. Lib meltdowns remain hilarious. Keep paying attention to all the quite details, things ARE coming together, and it certainly feels like we are getting close to some big announcements and world changing events....
Things continue to not make sense. The world is upside down. Lib meltdowns remain hilarious. Keep paying attention to all the quite details, things ARE coming together, and it certainly feels like we are getting close to some big announcements and world changing events....
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