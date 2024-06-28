Trump Campaign AD - cheap & most effective ad in the history of advertising

Trump campaign posted the cheapest and most effective ad in the history of advertising. Using clips of the debate last night.

Adding: Western Press BURIED Biden

New York Post: Very sad. The President mumbles, stutters and freezes during the debate against Trump. We have witnessed the end of Biden's presidency NBC: Democrats just committed collective suicide - Biden wheezes, seems tired and mumbles CNBC: Biden's biggest donors sound the alarm after his speech CNN: Democrats are in panic over the US President's speech New York Times: Biden should withdraw from the presidential election if he does not want to allow Trump to win Newsweek: Trump behaved better at the debate. The loser is Biden, the winner is Trump.