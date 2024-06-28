© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Campaign AD - cheap & most effective ad in the history of advertising
Trump campaign posted the cheapest and most effective ad in the history of advertising. Using clips of the debate last night.
Adding: Western Press BURIED Biden
New York Post: Very sad. The President mumbles, stutters and freezes during the debate against Trump. We have witnessed the end of Biden's presidency NBC: Democrats just committed collective suicide - Biden wheezes, seems tired and mumbles CNBC: Biden's biggest donors sound the alarm after his speech CNN: Democrats are in panic over the US President's speech New York Times: Biden should withdraw from the presidential election if he does not want to allow Trump to win Newsweek: Trump behaved better at the debate. The loser is Biden, the winner is Trump.
