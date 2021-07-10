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This Horrifying Discovery & The Number Of Deaths & Injuries Should Be Enough To Stop The Shots
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372 views • July 10, 2021
Continuing from The Sons of Liberty's morning show interview with Dr. Jane Ruby, SonsOfLibertyMedia.com contributor Suzanne Hamner joins me to cover additional items concerning graphene oxide in the experimental COVID injections, as well as the disinformation campaign that seeks to discredit Dr. Ruby. You'll see the documents for yourself in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-horrifying-discovery-the-number-of-deaths-injuries-should-be-enough-to-stop-the-shots/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-horrifying-discovery-the-number-of-deaths-injuries-should-be-enough-to-stop-the-shots/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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