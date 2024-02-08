Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 8, 2024

Episode 2212 - Today is a must listen green show! Ted does an intense 20 minute must hear rant covering a plethora of topics. Charles Finney must hear quote. Is the new world order satanic? A new hadron collider? Is the CERN goal time travel? Do they want to change the time line? Women have become more liberal! Plastic exposure causes premature birth. Plus much more!
