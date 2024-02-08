Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 8, 2024
Episode 2212 - Today is a must listen green show! Ted does an intense 20 minute must hear rant covering a plethora of topics. Charles Finney must hear quote. Is the new world order satanic? A new hadron collider? Is the CERN goal time travel? Do they want to change the time line? Women have become more liberal! Plastic exposure causes premature birth. Plus much more!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

