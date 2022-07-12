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Jesus and Buddha are VERY Different
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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22 views • July 12, 2022

On July 10, 2022 we talked about how Christianity and Buddhism are very different and how people shouldn't say they are much the same. At minute 43:00 Ajahn Punnadhammo explains how the rise of Protestantism was a disaster for European spiritual growth as it eliminated the monkhood.


See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers 1 & 2: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/pgAG3p9TQEeW/
Thank you to Paññobhāsa for making the thumbnail.

Ajahn Punnadhammo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AjahnPunnad...
Ajahn Punnadhammo is a senior Buddhist monk in our Ajahn Chah Thai Forest tradition. He has 30 years seniority and he is the abbot at Arrow River Forest Hermitage in northern Ontario, Canada, at: https://arrowriver.ca/

Ajahn Punnadhammo is the author of the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, which I have purchased and read and highly recommend. "The Buddhist Cosmos: A Comprehensive Survey of the Early Buddhist Worldview; according to Theravāda and Sarvāstivāda sources". This Amazon.com link is for the US, not Canada: https://www.amazon.com/Buddhist-Cosmos-Comprehensive-WorldviewSarv%C4%81stiv%C4%81da/dp/1791731945/ref=sr_1_1 crid=3KFHUS066HJWB&keywords=the+buddhist+cosmos&qid=1651878181&s=books&sprefix=the+buddhist+cosmos%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C111&sr=1-1

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.
See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:
current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/
primordial website: https://nippapanca.org
Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/
Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/
SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma
Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA
Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa
NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D
ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...
3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

Thanks to Paññobhāsa for making the thumbnail.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
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jesuschristianitybuddhismbuddha
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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