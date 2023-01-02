Msta-S M2, self-propelled howitzer in combat action within special military operation
Artillery operators from the Central Military District neutralise the enemy from various direction, constantly changing their firing positions.
💥 Today, it took only two shots to hit two Ukrainian tanks.
Source @MOD Russia
