BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Day of the Assembly Part 1-E
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
34 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • January 27, 2021
Other than the Creation itself, the “Day of the Assembly” is the most awesome event in the entirety of the Old Testament Scriptures. It’s greater than even the Israelites Red Sea crossing and Joshua’s long day. Scott has divided this series on the Day of the Assembly into two parts; each part being subdivided into smaller videos. As Scott combines these videos, he will reveal one of the greatest mysteries in all Holy Scripture—God’s ekklesia. It is only when Jews and Christians are made aware of this information regarding the Day of the Assembly that their identity confusion shall be alleviated. The devil has put much effort in keeping mankind ignorant of this event; and thereby, confused about their true identity, standing, and purpose. In this fifth video, Scott discusses the awesome glory of God’s presence as He descends upon Mount Sinai. And for those with ears to hear, the deadly fruit of the forbidden tree is cleverly concealed in this event as one compares the parallels between the warnings issued in the Garden of Eden and those issued at Mount Sinai on the Day of the Assembly.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.


Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1


Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
ekklesiaecclesiologyreligious vocabularytree of the knowledge of good and evilreligious understandingpope petertorah churchchurch originsthe forbidden fruit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

Belle Carter
U.S. Court Detains Ex-OpenAI Engineer Accused of Spying

U.S. Court Detains Ex-OpenAI Engineer Accused of Spying

Chase Codewell
Florida Attorney General Sues Discord Over Age Verification and Content Monitoring

Florida Attorney General Sues Discord Over Age Verification and Content Monitoring

Douglas Harrington
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Trump’s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy