Reign On Me!

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When Did The Outpouring Of The Holy Spirit Begin? Master Lama Rasaji Walks Us Through Historical Documentation That Tells Us When This Outpouring Began And How It Has Been Passed Down Through Generations, Even Continuing Today!

Master Lama Rasaji Goes On To Tell Us The Changes Each Of Us Can Experience Today As More People Become Activated And The Holy Spirit Is Ignited Inside Us. You Will Want ‘a Piece’ Of This!

Watch This Segment To Learn More.

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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