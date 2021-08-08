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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 14) Seals and Flags under One Sovereignty - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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16 views • August 08, 2021
The Hand of God does Miracles. The federation recognition was 1776, the Federation is delegation of powers by the States Union to the Federation which represented 13 sovereign States. Hence how to combine all those Sovereign States under One Seal and One Flag? For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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