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Do NOT Send Your Children Back To School. They will quarantine the schools!
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555 views • August 21, 2020
Do NOT Send Your Children Back To School, Schools Are No Longer A Safe Place For Children. Praying for Sweden
19 Aug 2020 (Mirrored from yt)
19 Aug 2020 (Mirrored from yt)
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