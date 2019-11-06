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Example of risible EU Propaganda advert
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19 views • November 06, 2019
Hero angle , ex soldier
he voted Brexit but claims to have changed his mind
it was a protest vote
he doesnt like politicians
working class,
tinkly music
final say vote makes second vote more important than first
remainers get a second bite of cherry
man is not named
he voted Brexit but claims to have changed his mind
it was a protest vote
he doesnt like politicians
working class,
tinkly music
final say vote makes second vote more important than first
remainers get a second bite of cherry
man is not named
Keywords
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