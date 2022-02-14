© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VA Lt. Gov. Sears on mask mandates, Biden's search for Supreme Court Justice
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 14, 2022
Winsome Sears weighs in on Biden's plan to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court, noting that she hopes that the president will choose a judge who respects the Constitution, will uphold the law, judge fairly and not be partisan. #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.