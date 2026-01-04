Little Marco still trying to spin it as the US regime fighting drug traffickers

Little Marco is still trying to spin it as the U.S. regime fighting drug traffickers.

That’s why he looked so nervous yesterday when Trump went on that Venezuelan oil rant.

Adding:

The U.S. may appoint a special envoy on Venezuela to help Rubio “manage” the country, The Washington Post reports, citing sources.

The outlet describes the operation to remove Maduro as a “bureaucratic victory” for Rubio within the U.S. administration, noting that Vice President Vance has consistently opposed Washington’s policy of regime change against governments it finds undesirable.

Adding:

President Nicolas Maduro's trial will be presided over by Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who was also assigned to oversee almost all 9/11 related civil lawsuits, including one in which he encouraged the families of 96 victims to take settlement money instead of taking the case to a public trial

According to the New York Times, Judge Hellerstein encouraged the families of the victims, who questioned the failures in airline and airport security in their lawsuit, to receive settlement money instead of taking the case to trial, which he acknowledged resulted in a 'loss of information' to the public. Going to trial would have brought a trove of internal documents and depositions to public light before a jury.

Instead, during meetings held in his private robing chamber in the presence of his court-appointed mediator, lawyer Sheila Birnbaum, he encouraged the victims' families to apply to the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The Jewish lawyer who administered this fund, Kenneth Feinberg, stated that Hellerstein 'knew from the very beginning that the cases had to settle, and he got there.'

One of the victims' families stated that Hellerstein 'gutted the case so that the truth about what led to the events of 9/11 would never be told at trial.'

More: The most absurd part of Maduro’s so-called “indictment” — even setting aside the bogus drug-related charges — is the accusation of “possession of machine guns and destructive devices.”

Let that sink in: the president of a country with a standing army is being accused of possessing machine guns.

The U.S. is a joke.