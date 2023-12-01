Sky News host reacts to parody video making fun of life under Joe Biden

Sky News host James Morrow has reacted to a parody video which makes fun of life under the Biden administration.
The parody ad promotes a “Thank You Joe Weight Loss Program”.
The woman in the video claims all she had to do to lose weight was to “vote blue, no matter who”.
“Every time I went to the grocery store, I had so many options to choose from, but now – now, I’m lucky if I can even fill my basket up,” she said.
“I used to be really unhealthy; I never got that much exercise, but now that I can’t afford to put gas in my car, I have to walk to work.”
