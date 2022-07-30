To monopoly, influence, and control are the evil essence of CCP’s political economy

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https://gnews.org/post/p10y1c13e
During the Gettr live broadcast on July 20th, Miles Guo, the leader the the Chinese Whistleblower Movement and the founder of the New Federal State of China, responded to comments on his accurate prediction of the slight increase in Shanghai housing price after the lockdown was lifted, saying the incomprehensible phenomena in essence stemmed from CCP’s long-established so-called political economy, which enslaved the common Chinese people through monopoly, influence, and control.