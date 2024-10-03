NATHAN GREENE'S PLEA FOR HELP IN APPALACHIA AFTER DEVASTATING FLOODS CAUSED BY HURRICANE🌀 HELENE

Hellcat - Nathan Greene's impassioned plea for help in Appalachia after the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. Audio from 1488 Radio space on 1 October 2024. Includes video and photo images of region. @TemosdnaH @17NGreene76





Source: https://x.com/Storm__Maker/status/1841385640619053542





Happening concurrently:





What happened next was a worstcase scenario: Instead of dissipating, the storm furiously swung nearly 130 degrees to the west and smashed into Georgia, where it caused $2 million worth of damage. Threats of lawsuits soon followed, with Georgia residents blaming the government for the devastation. Project Cirrus was all-but shut down before it truly began, and any research into weather manipulation





https://www.eastidahonews.com/2024/10/idaho-falls-will-run-on-nuclear-energy-heres-what-that-means/





GEs documentation





https://alachuacounty.us/Depts/epd/EPAC/General%20Electric%20History%20Of%20Project%20Cirrus%20July%201952%20ORIGINAL.pdf





Israel bombed an arms depot at the Russian Khmeimim base - sources

Early in the morning on October 3, there were reports of an Israeli airstrike targeting a weapons warehouse at the Russian Khmeimim base near Latakia in Syria.





https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2024/10/03/israel-bombed-an-arms-depot-at-the-russian-khmeimim-base-sources/