NATHAN GREENE'S PLEA FOR HELP IN APPALACHIA AFTER DEVASTATING FLOODS CAUSED BY HURRICANE🌀 HELENE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hellcat - Nathan Greene's impassioned plea for help in Appalachia after the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. Audio from 1488 Radio space on 1 October 2024. Includes video and photo images of region. @TemosdnaH @17NGreene76
Source: https://x.com/Storm__Maker/status/1841385640619053542
Happening concurrently:
What happened next was a worstcase scenario: Instead of dissipating, the storm furiously swung nearly 130 degrees to the west and smashed into Georgia, where it caused $2 million worth of damage. Threats of lawsuits soon followed, with Georgia residents blaming the government for the devastation. Project Cirrus was all-but shut down before it truly began, and any research into weather manipulation
https://www.eastidahonews.com/2024/10/idaho-falls-will-run-on-nuclear-energy-heres-what-that-means/
GEs documentation
https://alachuacounty.us/Depts/epd/EPAC/General%20Electric%20History%20Of%20Project%20Cirrus%20July%201952%20ORIGINAL.pdf
Israel bombed an arms depot at the Russian Khmeimim base - sources
Early in the morning on October 3, there were reports of an Israeli airstrike targeting a weapons warehouse at the Russian Khmeimim base near Latakia in Syria.
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2024/10/03/israel-bombed-an-arms-depot-at-the-russian-khmeimim-base-sources/