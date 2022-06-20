Ukraine Targets Same Civilian Area Twice After It was Published It Was Only A Civilian Area.

19 Jun 2022 Yesterday During a day of Intense shelling, we published a video showing an area in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk where civilians died. Actually one of the most intense shelling of the city of Donetsk in the last 8 years of this war. 7 hours later Ukraine shelled that exact location killing more civilians. Ukraine claims to use social media and journalistic reports to target military equipment how did they not know that civilians were killed in the attack on the area near the "Milk" Store yesterday morning and that it was just a civilian area? If they did know then that means it was a war crime as 7 hours after I published the video of that location being an only civilian area Ukraine shelled that "Milk" Store and farmers market killing more civilians.

Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you.



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