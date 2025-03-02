Trump and Vance Own Zelenskyy - Here's How It All Went Down!

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

🔥 This wasn't heated. It was VERY HEATED❗️





At one point, Trump even puts his hand on Zelenskyy's shoulder & seems to push him back a little bit, not to mention the valid verbal assault. But hey these people are criminal man.





For the Illegitimate President of Ukraine to sit there with that smug approach, pretending he has "been alone" in this conflict since the beginning when the U.S. gave him billions of dollars (of which not all arrived because some of the dirty Democrats probably stole it), is just downright disrespectful & it is unappreciative as Vance said. So, give credit to Vice President J.D. Vance and President Trump on this one.





Related Article: Trump Says Zelenskyy Can 'Come Back When he is Ready for Peace' After Fiery White House Exchange - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-zelenskyy-can-come-back-when-he-ready-peace-after-fiery-white-house-exchange





AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products





💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp





FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country





Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️