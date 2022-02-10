© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Zealand will be free! Land of the people for the people
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
311 views • February 10, 2022
We are all one! Not long ago if you can remember NZ was one of the greatest places. Put your Smartphone down and try to have a smart thought! Remember the time. We will have to (globally) go back to go forward - this is going (UN2030) going nowhere the free people would need-want or like.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.